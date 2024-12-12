Scholz open to further talks with Putin despite unpleasant, unproductive call in November

The conversation took place on November 15 at the initiative of the German side

Olaf Scholz (Photo: Clemens Bilan / EPA)

Despite an unproductive phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz remains open to further negotiations, he said in an interview with RTL, as reported by Aachener-Zeitung.

The official described the conversation with Putin as "unpleasant," stating that the Russian leader merely repeated his usual rhetoric.

However, Scholz believes the call was necessary to convey to Putin that Berlin's support for Ukraine will not waver and that Putin must withdraw his troops to create a basis for peace.

"This needs to be done, and I will do it again. But we should not harbor any illusions about this," Scholz said.

The German chancellor initiated the call with Putin in mid-November, the first since December 2022.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticized Scholz's call to Putin, describing it as a "Pandora's box." According to Zelenskyy, this conversation is exactly what Putin has long desired, as it helps to ease his and Russia's isolation.

Scholz explained the reasons behind his decision to call Putin, emphasizing the importance of maintaining dialogue despite the challenges.