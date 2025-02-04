Scholz slams Trump's 'selfish' plan to trade military aid for Ukrainian resources

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is convinced that after the war, Ukraine itself will need these minerals for a "good future"

Olaf Scholz (Photo: EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET)

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal to access Ukrainian rare earth metals in exchange for continued military aid, Deutsche Welle reports.

"These resources should be used to finance everything that will be needed after the war," Scholz said following an informal meeting of European leaders in Brussels.

The German leader described Trump's intentions as "very selfish and egocentric."

Scholz emphasized that Ukraine will need a strong army and funding for post-war reconstruction.

"These are huge tasks, considering the enormous destruction happening in Ukraine. And that's why I think it would be better if Ukraine's resources were used for a good future," Scholz said.

Earlier, Trump stated that he aims to reach an agreement with Ukraine to secure access to the country's rare earth materials as a condition for continuing U.S. support in the war against Russia.

On October 16, 2024, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented the "Victory Plan" to the Ukrainian parliament, which includes five main points and three secret appendices.

One of the points proposes signing agreements with the EU and the U.S. regarding joint defense and investment in the extraction and use of resources such as uranium, titanium, and lithium.