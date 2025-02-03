Trump wants to get Ukrainian rare earth metals in exchange for aid

Donald Trump complained that the United States provided more military and economic aid to Ukraine than Europe

Donald Trump (Photo: Al Drago/EPA)

President Donald Trump has expressed interest in obtaining Ukrainian rare earth elements in exchange for continued U.S. support in the war against Russia, according to a statement made during a press briefing in the Oval Office, as reported by the Associated Press.

On Monday, Trump stated that he aims to reach an agreement with Ukraine to secure access to the country's rare earth materials as a condition for prolonging U.S. military and economic aid.

Speaking to journalists, Trump complained that the United States has provided more military and economic assistance to Ukraine than its European partners.

"We’re looking to do a deal with Ukraine where they’re going to secure what we’re giving them with their rare earth and other things," Trump said.

The American leader suggested that he has received information from the Ukrainian government indicating that Kyiv is willing to enter into an agreement to provide the U.S. with access to elements critical for modern high-tech economies.

"We’re putting in hundreds of billions of dollars. They have great rare earth. And I want security of the rare earth, and they’re willing to do it," Trump added.

On October 16, 2024, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented the "Victory Plan" to the Ukrainian parliament, which includes five main points and three secret appendices.

One of the points proposes signing agreements with the EU and the U.S. regarding joint defense and investment in the extraction and use of resources such as uranium, titanium, and lithium.