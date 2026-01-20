Searches are being conducted at the Dnipro City Hall. There are no plans to serve Filatov with a warrant – prosecutor's office

Law enforcers conduct investigative actions in Dnipropetrovs'k, Zaporizhzhia and Lviv regions regarding possible embezzlement at waste disposal facilities

Borys Filatov (Photo: Telegram of Dnipro mayor)

Mayor of Dnipro Boris Filatov said that law enforcement officers were conducting searches in the city hall. The Office of the Prosecutor General reported LIGA.net that the politician had no searches and that they concerned utility companies. The National Police also told about actions in several areas.

"Tonight, as a result of a Russian drone strike in Dnipro a large boiler room was damaged and hundreds of homes were left without heat. This morning, another 'law enforcement' officer stormed into the city hall with a search. Allegedly, something was not properly disposed of at the city landfill," he wrote.

The mayor did not specify which agency was conducting the searches, but mentioned "prosecutors and cops" in the text, among other things.

"Filatov is not being searched, and there are no plans to serve him with a notice of suspicion. Searches are being conducted at utility companies," said LIGA.net in the Prosecutor General's Office later.

They added that the actions in the city council were part of a criminal investigation into "possible misuse of budget funds in the field of waste management" and that the searches were authorized by an investigating judge.

According to the PGO, such actions are being taken to "objectively and fully verify these circumstances, establish the real scope of work performed, the flow of budget funds, proper accounting of property and possible damage to the territorial community."

The National Police also reported that it was conducting investigations in Dnipropetrovs'k, Zaporizhzhia and Lviv regions into the embezzlement of public funds.

A number of searches in these regions are being conducted in connection with "embezzlement of budget funds during the collection, removal and disposal of solid waste," which has the approval of the prosecutor's office and a court order, law enforcement officials said.

"Namely, [the searches are being conducted]: at the location of the solid waste landfill, office premises, at the addresses of registration and residence of the defendants in the criminal proceedings, in the vehicles they use," the agency added.

As for Dnipro, one of the searches is taking place in the city council building – it is being conducted to seize documents, the National Police noted.

It promised to provide more detailed information later.

Photo: National Police

