Seventh meeting of allies on peace formula to address global food security, Yermak says

The seventh gathering to discuss President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's peace plan will focus on security issues plaguing the world's food supply chain, the presidential chief-of-staff Andriy Yermak has announced.

According to the head of the President's Office, preparations are underway for the seventh meeting with representatives of foreign diplomatic institutions accredited in Ukraine to continue work on Zelenskyy's peace formula.

"Food Security point of the Formula is a key topic to be discussed within the seventh meeting. We will consider the implementation of this point within the framework of the grain initiative, port infrastructure and other important components of food security," Yermak said on Twitter.

He added that work will be continued on other points of the peace formula.

"We expect a broad representation of partners. As always, the meeting will take place in a rather symbolic place," said the head of the presidency.

On August 28, Deputy Chairman of the Zelenskyy administration Ihor Zhovkva announced that the next meeting of Ukraine's international partners regarding the peace formula will be held this week in Kyiv, with more than 70 participants.

On August 5-6, a summit was held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where representatives of approximately 40 countries worked to develop key principles on how to end the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba believes that the meeting in Jeddah was a "breakthrough" for Ukraine.

The European Union took a positive view of China's participation in the summit in Saudi Arabia.

