Norway establishes €7 billion aid program for Ukraine

Norway will provide military, humanitarian, and civil aid to Ukraine in the total amount of NOK 75 billion (about €7 billion) over five years, announced the Prime Minister of the country, Jonas Gahr Støre.

We explain complicated things in simple words – subscribe to our YouTube channel

On May 31, Støre announced at a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Oslo that Norway will provide Kyiv with military, humanitarian, and civil aid in the total amount of about €7 billion within the framework of the Nansen Support Programme for Ukraine over five years.

"Norway and other allies have from the very beginning supported Ukraine in its legitimate struggle for independence and freedom. Military support from Norway and other Western countries is necessary for the defense of Ukraine, and we will support it as long as it is needed," Støre said.

On May 4, the Norwegian government provided Ukraine with aid in the amount of €378 million for humanitarian support and reconstruction.

On May 18, the Norwegian Ministry of Defense reported that it was providing Ukraine with three Arthur counter-battery radars and eight long-range anti-aircraft missile systems.

On May 25, it was announced that Norway would join the training of the Ukrainian military for Western F-16 fighter jets.

If you notice a spelling error, select it with the mouse and press Ctrl+Enter.