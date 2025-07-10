Senate Republican leader hopes to pass new sanctions against Russia before August

The bill began to be promoted after the American president criticized Putin

John Thune (Photo: SHAWN THEW/EPA)

Senate Majority Leader John Thune hopes that the bill imposing sanctions against Russia will be passed before the August recess. This was... reports The Hill.

According to Toon, the vote on the Graham-Blumenthal bill in the coming weeks is still an open question, but there are high hopes for it.

"I hope we can bring it up for consideration before the August recess," Tun said.

He added that the Senate is working with the U.S. president's administration and the House of Representatives to give the document a "finished look."

"Clearly, there is tremendous bipartisan support in the Senate. I think that's shared in the House of Representatives as well. The White House is very involved in trying to present this in a form that we can discuss and get to all the Senate sessions," he said.

As the publication notes, Senate Republicans feel more confident about passing the sanctions law against Russia this month after the US President... Donald Trump criticized the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin for the intensification of attacks on Ukrainian cities.