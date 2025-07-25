Senator Blumenthal: Support for Zelenskyy depends on his commitment to fighting corruption

Richard Blumenthal (Photo: EPA)

Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal, co-author of a bill on new sanctions against Russia and countries supporting its military economy, reacted to the mass protests in Ukraine against the controversial law on anti-corruption bodies and the president's proposed amendments. by Volodymyr Zelenskyy steps to resolve the crisis. He said this... wrote on the X network.

"Ukrainians are demonstrating democracy in action," he wrote.

Blumenthal added that support for Zelenskyy depends on his actions to combat corruption.

"I hope that Zelenskyy will continue to demonstrate transparency and commitment to fighting corruption. Trust and support depend on this," the senator said.