Lindsey Graham and Senator Shaheen: Law 12414 contradicts the fighting spirit of Ukraine
Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, who is the co-author of the bill on new tough sanctions against Russia, and Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen, who is the vice-chair of the Senate's Ukraine Support Group. published a statement regarding law 12414, which deprives Ukrainian anti-corruption bodies of their independence.
The senators noted that Ukraine has made a "huge step" in its anti-corruption program since the Revolution of Dignity, with particularly noticeable progress achieved during the fight against Russian aggression.
"We fear that the recent adoption by the Verkhovna Rada of the law signed by the president... by Zelenskyy"This undermines much of this progress and contradicts Ukraine's tremendous fighting spirit, as well as the expectations of Ukrainian citizens and the international community," they said.
The senators emphasized that one of the most common arguments in favor of ending support for Ukraine is that it is "riddled with corruption."
"We recognize that Ukraine continues to make progress in this direction, and we urge the government to refrain from any actions that undermine this progress," the senators wrote.
They noted that bipartisan support for Ukraine continues, so it is in Ukraine's interest to meet the expectations of its citizens and ensure that its governance structures guarantee the country's economic prosperity and future US investment.
- July 22, the Council supported the law No. 12414, amendments to which abolish the independence of the NABU and SAP. 263 MPs voted in favor of the decision.
- The head of NABU, Kryvonos called the president / appealed to the president / asked the president not to sign the relevant law. Despite this, Zelenskyy signed his.
- In the large cities of Ukraine protests took place against the adoption of a controversial law.
- That same day, Malyuk, Kravchenko, and Sukhachev met with representatives of the G7 regarding the situation with anti-corruption bodies in Ukraine.
- July 23, Zelenskyy promised to submit a bill to the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) that will restore the independence of the NABU (National Anti-Corruption Bureau) and SAP (Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office), and also "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system".
