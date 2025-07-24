Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Lindsey Graham (Photo: Office of the President)

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, who is the co-author of the bill on new tough sanctions against Russia, and Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen, who is the vice-chair of the Senate's Ukraine Support Group. published a statement regarding law 12414, which deprives Ukrainian anti-corruption bodies of their independence.

The senators noted that Ukraine has made a "huge step" in its anti-corruption program since the Revolution of Dignity, with particularly noticeable progress achieved during the fight against Russian aggression.

"We fear that the recent adoption by the Verkhovna Rada of the law signed by the president... by Zelenskyy"This undermines much of this progress and contradicts Ukraine's tremendous fighting spirit, as well as the expectations of Ukrainian citizens and the international community," they said.

The senators emphasized that one of the most common arguments in favor of ending support for Ukraine is that it is "riddled with corruption."

"We recognize that Ukraine continues to make progress in this direction, and we urge the government to refrain from any actions that undermine this progress," the senators wrote.

They noted that bipartisan support for Ukraine continues, so it is in Ukraine's interest to meet the expectations of its citizens and ensure that its governance structures guarantee the country's economic prosperity and future US investment.