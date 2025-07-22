Independence of NABU and SAPO: Ukrainian law enforcement officers talk to the Group of Seven
Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Malyuk and director of the State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) Oleksiy Sukhachov met with representatives of the Group of Seven to discuss the situation with anti-corruption agencies in Ukraine. About this reported the Prosecutor General on his social media.
According to Kravchenko, a number of issues were discussed at the meeting: "From eradicating corruption and reforming law enforcement agencies to fighting the enemy on the front line and inside the country – with Russian agents."
"Our international partners have received comprehensive answers to all their questions: both about the work of Ukraine's law enforcement agencies in general and about the recent special operation to neutralize Russian influence on the National Anti-Corruption Bureau," the prosecutor general said.
The Group of Seven Ambassadors has not yet responded. The day before, on July 21, it reacted to the large-scale searches at the NABU, saying that the partners have "serious concerns" and intend to discuss these developments with the leadership of the Ukrainian government.
The European Union also reacted to the situation with the deprivation of independence of the NABU and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office. For example, European Commission spokesperson Guillaume Mercier said that the EU is concerned about the actions of the Ukrainian authorities regarding anti-corruption bodies and reminded that significant financial support for Kyiv depends on its reforms.
The European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement, Marta Kos, said that independent institutions, such as NABU and SAPO, are "crucial" for Ukraine's integration into the European Union.
- On the morning of July 21, the SSU and the Prosecutor General's Office began massive searches of NABU employees, and later notified two top officials of suspicion of ties to Russia. At the same time, the State Bureau of Investigation served suspicions on three NABU officials for accidents that occurred in 2021 and 2023. The SSU also started unscheduled inspection of compliance with state secrets in the SAPO.
- He also received suspicion mP from the banned pro-Russian OPZJ Khristenko – law enforcement officials said he was a senior FSB agent and influenced NABU. The Security Service stated that NABU secret documents were found in the possession of MP's relatives.
- On July 22, the Verkhovna Rada passed a law that abolishes the independence of the NABU and the SAPO the document has already been submitted to president Zelenskyy for signature. NABU head Kryvonos promised to work to restore the independence of the anti-corruption agency, if the head of state does sign the law.
- With which MPs voted for this law, can be found here.
