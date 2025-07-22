Independence of NABU and SAPO: Ukrainian law enforcement officers talk to the Group of Seven

Prosecutor General, heads of SSU and DBR meet with international partners after massive searches and deprivation of independence of two anti-corruption institutions

Photo: Ruslan Kravchenko's Telegram channel

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Malyuk and director of the State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) Oleksiy Sukhachov met with representatives of the Group of Seven to discuss the situation with anti-corruption agencies in Ukraine. About this reported the Prosecutor General on his social media.

According to Kravchenko, a number of issues were discussed at the meeting: "From eradicating corruption and reforming law enforcement agencies to fighting the enemy on the front line and inside the country – with Russian agents."

"Our international partners have received comprehensive answers to all their questions: both about the work of Ukraine's law enforcement agencies in general and about the recent special operation to neutralize Russian influence on the National Anti-Corruption Bureau," the prosecutor general said.

The law, which was adopted by the Verkhovna Rada on the afternoon of July 22, makes the NABU and the Specialized anti-corruption prosecutor's office (SAPO) dependent on the prosecutor general

The Group of Seven Ambassadors has not yet responded. The day before, on July 21, it reacted to the large-scale searches at the NABU, saying that the partners have "serious concerns" and intend to discuss these developments with the leadership of the Ukrainian government.

The G7 countries are Ukraine's main financial donors, on whom a significant portion of the state budget depends. Only within the framework of the initiative Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration for Ukraine (ERA) they pledged to provide Ukraine with $50 billion in 2025-2026.

The European Union also reacted to the situation with the deprivation of independence of the NABU and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office. For example, European Commission spokesperson Guillaume Mercier said that the EU is concerned about the actions of the Ukrainian authorities regarding anti-corruption bodies and reminded that significant financial support for Kyiv depends on its reforms.

The European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement, Marta Kos, said that independent institutions, such as NABU and SAPO, are "crucial" for Ukraine's integration into the European Union.