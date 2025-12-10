Vitkoff and Kushner are biased against Ukraine instead of being objective negotiators

U.S. negotiators Steve Witkoff і Jared Kushner should be replaced – they are probably on the side of Russia. This opinion was expressed in a commentary to Suspilne expressed democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal.

He said he was deeply concerned that US President Donald Trump was allegedly leaving Ukraine to its own devices, forcing territorial concessions and depriving it of necessary military assistance.

The senator sees the peace talks as "completely one-sided," as the demands are made only to Ukraine and Trump's envoys do not demand concessions from Russia.

"They seem to be biased against Ukraine. I think Trump needs new envoys – Vitkoff and Kushner seem to be on Russia's side instead of being impartial or objective negotiators. And the whole 'peace plan' needs to be thrown out. They need to go back to square one," Blumenthal said.

US Senator calls Trump's statements about holding elections in Ukraine an attempt to appease Russia's dictator Vladimir Putin. He noted that the Kremlin does not hold elections, and therefore Kyiv has no such need.