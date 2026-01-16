Senator Graham: I am realistic – Russian soldiers will not leave Ukraine anytime soon
Republican Senator Lindsey Graham does not believe that Russian troops will leave the territory of Ukraine in the near future, but stressed the importance of ending the war without encouraging aggression. He wrote about this in X .
"I appreciate the hard work of President Trump and his team as they try to bring a dignified and just end to this bloody slaughter in Ukraine. As a reminder, any security agreement to end the bloodshed in Ukraine must be reviewed by Congress," he wrote .
Graham emphasized that the U.S. goal is to strike a deal that will stop future potential invasions, "something that Trump's predecessors, Barack Obama and Joe Biden, failed to do." .
"Also, when it comes to the exchange of territories, I am realistic about the situation: no Russian soldiers will be expelled from Ukraine in the near future. However, we do not want to end this conflict in a way that rewards aggression," the senator said, adding that "the world is watching.".
He attached to this post the news that Trump believes that the peace deal is being delayed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, not Russian dictator Vladimir Putin .
- january 13 Zelenskyy says it is possible to approve agreements on security guarantees and reconstruction between Ukraine and the United States both in the Rada and in Congress in the near future.
Comments (0)