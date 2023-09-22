updated

On September 22, shortly after 1:00 p.m., powerful explosions rang out in Crimea, in particular in Sevastopol. The Russian occupation authorities reported a missile attack by the Defense Forces of Ukraine on the headquarters of the Russian fleet on the Black Sea. In a few minutes, it was confirmed: the projectile struck precisely the administration building of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation.

Russian news channels write that "the headquarters of the fleet was hit." This is partially confirmed by the pictures shown by the pro-Ukrainian Telegram channel "Crimean Wind".

Soon, the Gauleiter of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhayev confirmed a missile attack on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation.

According to him, the debris also fell near the Lunacharsky Sevastopol Academic Theater on Nakhimova Avenue, 200 m from the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation.

The missiles, having flown hundreds of kilometers, hit exactly the building for which they were intended. Even the occupiers were forced to admit that "the civil infrastructure around the fleet headquarters in Sevastopol was not damaged, the people who were outside at the time of the attack were not injured."

Caution! Some of the videos below contain obscene Russian language.

Russian propagandists write that the blast wave from the missile strike in Sevastopol "was crazy."

"Yes, it has begun," said a woman in the center of Sevastopol in Ukrainian, filming the aftermath of the strike on her mobile phone.

A few minutes before the attack, the Russians blocked traffic on the Kerch Bridge. Sea transport in Sevastopol also stopped working.

Russians are worried that "another attack is possible", the authorities ask locals not to go to the city center, not to leave the buildings, and to go to the shelter.

Already after the attack in Sevastopol, the sirens started wailing. Evacuation of children from kindergarten in Sevastopol:

There is a hole in the headquarters:

Earlier, the occupation "monitoring" channels reported that all missiles were "shot down by air defense".

On social media, probable Russian bots (and real Russians as well), as in the case of other successful attacks against facilities in Russia and in the temporarily occupied territory, massively write that "this is a fake", "we believe in our guys/thanks to them" and other messages glorifying the occupying army.

Russia media write that the debris after the missile attack on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation "is scattered over hundreds of meters", and "a large number of ambulances are on their way to the site of the accident."

The occupiers claim that a missile was also shot down "near Bakhchisaray", there "the debris ignited the grass."

At 2:12 p.m., an all-clear was given in southern Crimea.

The Russian military leadership, repeatedly caught spreading lies, said that "one serviceman was killed" and "five missiles were shot down" over Crimea.

So far there is no new information.

On September 13, 2023, a missile attack by Ukraine in the bay of Sevastopol destroyed the Russian landing ship Minsk and the submarine Rostov-on-Don.

On September 14, an attack was made on the S-400 "Triumf" air defense system near Yevpatoriya.

On September 20, an attack took pace on the command post of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation in Crimea: it was " destroyed by missiles that accurately hit the target."

During the night of September 20-21, Ukraine launched a large-scale attack on the Saky military airfield.

On the morning of September 20, an attack was made on the command post of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation in Crimea, which was targeted with missiles.

