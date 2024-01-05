UK vows North Korea will face consequences for shipping ballistic missiles to Russia

The acquisition of weapons from North Korea violates the resolutions of the UN Security Council, which Russia itself supported, UK Foreign Office says

Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin (Photo: EPA)

North Korea will "pay a high price" for supplying Russia with ballistic missiles, the British Foreign Office said in a message on the website of the British government.

London condemns the use of North Korean missiles in attacks on Ukraine and calls on Pyongyang to stop supplying weapons to the Russians.

"Russia is turning to North Korea for its weapons in pursuit of its cynical and ill-conceived military aims in Ukraine. This is symptomatic of its isolation on the world stage and a sign of its desperation," the message reads.

This violates numerous resolutions of the UN Security Council, which Russia has supported as a permanent member.

"Any support for North Korea’s own illegal weapons programmes risks significantly undermining the UN’s long standing commitment to security, and further destabilising the region," the Foreign Office representative said.

The British Foreign Office promised to work with allies to ensure that North Korea "will pay a high price" for supporting Russia's war against Ukraine.

In September 2023, South Korean outlet Yonhap wrote that after a meeting with Vladimir Putin, his North Korean "colleague" Kim Jong Un held a meeting of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Labor Party, the highest governing body of the DPRK, and ordered "to deepen relations with Russia as much as possible."

On January 4, 2024, the WSJ wrote that North Korea had already transferred ballistic missiles to Russia. Ukraine's Defense Intelligence is checking these reports.

On the same day, the White House confirmed that the Russian Federation received ballistics from the DPRK and used them during attacks on Ukraine on December 29 and January 2.