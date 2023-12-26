UK Defense Minister: Where's the "stalemate"? Russia lost 20% of its Black Sea Fleet in four months

Destruction of the "Novocherkassk" in the port of Feodosia shows that claims of a "stalemate" on the front are incorrect – UK Defense Minister

Grant Shapps (Photo by EPA)

UK Defense Minister Grant Shapps tweeted, "Another destruction of a Putin fleet ship demonstrates that those who think the war (against Russia's invasion of Ukraine – Ed.) has reached a dead end are mistaken! They failed to notice that in the last four months, 20% of the Russian Black Sea fleet has been destroyed."

Shapps noted that Russia's dominance in the Black Sea is now "in doubt," and a new maritime coalition led by the UK and Norway "will help ensure Ukraine's victory at sea."

On the morning of December 26, the Ukrainian Air Force command reported the destruction of the large landing ship "Novocherkassk" in temporarily occupied Feodosia, indicating the use of British long-range Storm Shadow cruise missiles for the strike.

The video of the aftermath in Feodosia can be viewed here.