Share of Ukrainians who are categorically against territorial concessions decreases – poll

At the same time, most Ukrainians oppose territorial concessions to Russia

Map of Ukraine (Photo: Mykola Tys / EPA)

A recent survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) reveals a shift in Ukrainians' attitudes towards territorial concessions, with a growing number willing to consider compromises for peace.

The survey, conducted between December 2 and 17, 2024, shows that while the situation remained largely unchanged between May and early October 2024, there has been a notable increase in the percentage of Ukrainians willing to make territorial concessions, rising from 32% in October to 38% in December.

Respondents were asked to choose between two statements:

Ukraine can give up some of its territories to achieve peace and preserve independence;

Under no circumstances should Ukraine give up any of its territories, even if it means prolonging the war and risking independence.

The first statement was chosen by 38% of respondents (up from 32% in October). Meanwhile, 51% of Ukrainians remain opposed to any territorial concessions (down from 58% in early October). An additional 11% found it difficult to answer (compared to 10% in October).

Analyzing the data regionally, there is a slight trend towards increased willingness to make concessions across different parts of Ukraine, although a majority still categorically opposes such compromises.

In the west, 35% support concessions, while 54% are against.

In the center, 38% support concessions, with 52% opposed.

In the south, 40% support concessions, and 50% are against.

In the east, 41% support concessions, and 43% are opposed.

REFERENCE KIIS conducted its own nationwide public opinion poll Omnibus during December 2-17, 2024, to which, on its own initiative, it added a question about the attitude towards territorial concessions, in particular, within the framework of possible peace agreement packages. 2,000 respondents over 18 years of age were surveyed by telephone interviews in all regions of Ukraine, except for temporarily occupied territories. The question about the general readiness for territorial concessions was asked to 985 respondents. Formally, under normal circumstances, the statistical error of such a sample does not exceed 4.1%.