Ukraine's PM says there is no need to mobilize half a million people

An assessment showed that such a large-scale mobilization was not necessary

Denys Shmyhal (Photo: press service of the Cabinet of Ministers)

Ukraine does not need to mobilize 500,000 people, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stated in an interview with Bloomberg Television.

The prime minister said that the number of newly mobilized personnel may be less than the 500,000 previously mentioned. The figure is being adjusted to consider rotations at the front and weapons being supplied by allies.

In January 2024, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he saw no need to mobilize half a million people.

"Not because I want to please someone, but because these are people, lives. I do not have enough clear details today to say that there is a need for the mobilization of half a million people. And thirdly, it's money. And no matter how anyone feels about it, all this financing does not come from partners. The Ukrainian budget provides all this," Zelenskyy said at the time.

