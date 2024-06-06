Scholz still opposes providing Taurus to Ukraine, but stance softens

German leader says he will act with caution on such matters

Olaf Scholz (Photo: ERA/CLEMENS BILAN)

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz remains opposed to providing Ukraine with long-range Taurus cruise missiles, but his stance has become less categorical, as noted by journalists from Voice of America.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

According to the German leader, he bears full responsibility to ensure "that no child born in Germany today will ever have to experience war in our country."

"This is my absolute priority," Scholz stated, implying that supplying Ukraine with long-range weapons could lead to escalation. He added that before making such far-reaching decisions, Germany should consult with its partners and allies "again and again and again."

"We will act prudently. That we carefully weigh up all the risks. I stand by this as chancellor, committed to peace and Germany's security," Scholz concluded.

See also: Scholz believes strikes by German weapons inside Russia do not threaten escalation