Germany near finalizing security pact with Ukraine, Chancellor Scholz says

Germany and Ukraine are "intensively preparing" an agreement on cooperation in the field of security, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said

Olaf Scholz (Photo: EPA / Filip Singer)

Germany and Ukraine will soon conclude an agreement on cooperation in the field of security, Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced at a press conference.

He will soon continue negotiations with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"The Security Partnership has played an important role in this and we are preparing it intensively. So I assume that we will solve this issue soon. The nature of the issue requires that we both talk about it when we finish working on the document together," Scholz said.

The german official feels Kyiv and Berlin are close to final negotiations.

Scholz also stressed that Russia wants to destroy Ukraine as a sovereign state.

On January 12, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak signed a bilateral security agreement.

Ukraine and Canada will conclude a "security assurance" agreement, Ambassador Natalka Cmoc announced on January 15.

On January 16, French leader Emmanuel Macron announced a visit to Kyiv, the signing of an agreement on security guarantees, and the provision of 40 more SCALP long-range missiles to Ukraine.