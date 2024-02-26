Scholz refuses to supply Taurus missiles to Ukraine, citing war involvement risks

Scholz stated that Germany should not be associated with the targets that this system is capable of hitting

Olaf Scholz (Photo: EPA/RONALD WITTEK)

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has categorically rejected the possibility of supplying Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine, making this announcement during the main editorial conference of dpa, as quoted by RND.

He said the refusal is justified by the "risk of involving Germany in a war."

"We must not be linked at any point or place to the targets that this system engages. This clarity is also necessary. I am surprised that some people are not concerned that what we are doing could in some way lead to participation in a war," Scholz said.

He stated that with Taurus, it is supposedly impossible to establish target control as is done with Storm Shadow and SCALP missiles from the UK and France.

"This weapon has a very long range. And what the English and the French do in terms of target control and satellite target control, is impossible to do in Germany. Anyone who has dealt with this system knows that," said the head of the German government.

