Scholz visits US Senate, calls for all support Ukraine needs to protect itself from Russia

During his visit to Washington, German Chancellor Scholz spoke with members of the US Senate representing both parties to discuss further aid to Kyiv

American politician Chris Coons and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (Photo: X)

During his visit to Washington, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met with American senators and discussed with them further assistance to Ukraine, he reported on his page on X (formerly Twitter).

Scholz emphasized during a meeting with members of the US Senate that Ukraine needs support to protect itself from Russian aggression.

"It was good to talk again with members of the US Senate from both sides of the aisle," he said.

Olaf Scholz at a meeting with members of the US Senate (Photo: X)

On February 6, Reuters reported that during the visit, Scholz planned to meet with American lawmakers, business leaders, and hold talks with US President Joe Biden to discuss Ukraine, NATO, and Hamas' war against Israel.

On January 12, 2024, the representative of the White House, John Kirby, said that the United States had stopped military aid to Ukraine, so Congress should approve a new package to support Kyiv.

US President Biden said that the inaction of Congress endangers the security of the US and NATO, and also called for the border to be resolved as soon as possible and to approve aid to Ukraine.

On Wednesday evening, the US Senate failed a procedural vote on a bill providing for aid to Israel and Ukraine and strengthening control measures on the southern border of the United States. The package provided for the allocation of $118 billion, including $60 billion for Ukraine, as well as immigration reform, which was demanded by Republicans.

On Thursday, the US Senate preliminarily supported the bill providing aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan – without migration reform and border security.