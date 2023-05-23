Germany's Scholz expresses total confidence in Ukraine's post-war EU membership prospects

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is convinced that immediately after the victory over Russia, Ukraine will become a full member of the European Union, Die Welt quotes him as saying.

"The bitter chapter in the history of our continent, created by Vladimir Putin in his imperialistic madness, will end with the accession of free Ukraine into the European Union as a full member," he said.

The head of the German government also noted that the ruling party of the Social Democrats, in particular, should clearly stand on the side of Ukraine, because "it is thanks to the policy of former Chancellor Willy Brandt that the principles of the non-use of force, the inviolability of borders, the territorial integrity of states and the right of peoples to self-determination operate in Europe today ".

"We, the Social Democrats, adhere to all these principles with deep conviction," he stressed.

On April 3, the European Commission announced that it would recommend starting negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU.

On April 26, Italian President Sergio Mattarella said that the country supports Ukraine joining the EU "as soon as possible."

