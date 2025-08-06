Shooting at Fort Stewart military base in the United States – five soldiers wounded

US President Donald Trump has been informed about the shooting at a military base in Georgia

Fort Stewart US Army Base (Photo: Flickr)

On August 6, one of the largest US military bases, Fort Stewart, located in the state of Georgia, was partially blocked due to a shooting. Five soldiers were injured in the incident, reported on the Facebook page of the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield.

The incident occurred at about 10:56 (approximately 17:56 Kyiv time) in the complex of the second armored brigade combat group.

The military police immediately went to the scene, and the facility was locked down at 11:04 (about 18:04 Kyiv time). The shooter was detained at 11:35 (about 18:35 Kyiv time).

The main part of the base was opened for movement at 12:10 (about 19:10 Kyiv time), but the complex where the shooting took place is still blocked.

The wounded soldiers were treated on the spot and taken to a public army hospital. According to the command, there is no active threat to the community.

President of the United States Donald Trump informed about the shooting at the Fort Stewart military base in Georgia, said white House Press Secretary Carolyn Leavitt.

"The White House is monitoring the situation," Leavitt said.

Reference Fort Stewart is a U.S. Army military base designed to train, deploy, and sustain combat units. It is home to the U.S. Third Infantry Division and is used by both active and reserve units. It is located about 40 miles (64 km) southwest of the city of Savannah, Georgia. It is home to more than 10,000 military personnel, their families, and civilian Army employees.