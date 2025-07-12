In the center of Brussels, a man opened fire on law enforcement officers – he was wounded and detained

In the Belgian capital, a man opened fire on law enforcement officers, the local prosecutor's office said

Rue de Pierre in Brussels (Photo: Tom Morris / Wikipedia)

On Saturday morning, July 12, a shooting took place in the center of the Belgian capital Brussels – a man opened fire on law enforcement officers, and was later wounded and detained. This was reported by The Brussels Times with reference to the city prosecutor's office.

The agency said the man opened fire on the officers at about 7:00 a.m. (8:00 a.m. Kyiv time), prompting the officers to return fire.

Law enforcers hit the suspect in the left arm, and later managed to detain him, the prosecutor's office said.

According to her, one of the bullets accidentally hit a store window, but no passersby or police officers were injured.

The wounded attacker was hospitalized, an ambulance was dispatched 35 minutes after the shooting began, a spokesman for the local emergency service said.

An investigation is currently underway to establish the exact circumstances of the incident, and the prosecutor's office has no further comment.

The shooting took place on Rue des Pierres near the city's central square, Grand Place. Police temporarily blocked the street to secure the area.