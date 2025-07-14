A shooting occurred in a church in the US – two women were killed

An unknown person first opened fire on a police officer near the airport.

Illustrative photo (Photo: EPA)

A shooting occurred on July 13th at the Richmond Road Baptist Church in Lexington, Kentucky, USA. There are casualties (dead and wounded) as a result of the incident. reports CNN, citing officials.

The shooting occurred around 11:35 a.m. (6:35 p.m. Kyiv time). A police officer stopped the car near Blue Grass Airport after the license plate recognition system was triggered.

However, the man behind the wheel opened fire and wounded a police officer, after which he stole the car and left the scene.

The man then arrived at the Richmond Road Baptist Church, which is approximately 15 miles from the airport.

According to Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weatherford, the perpetrator "opened fire on people who were on the church grounds" and killed two women, ages 72 and 32, and injured two men.

Both victims were hospitalized. One is in critical condition, the other is in stable condition. The condition of the injured traffic police officer is stable. Law enforcement officers arrived at the scene of the crime promptly and eliminated the criminal.

According to preliminary information, the suspect may have had connections to people in the church, Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weatheres said during a press conference.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear asked residents to pray for the victims and thanked law enforcement agencies for their response to the incidents.

"Please pray for all those affected by these senseless acts of violence, and thank the Lexington Police Department and Kentucky State Police for their swift response," he wrote.