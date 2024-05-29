Sweden transfers $1.3 billion in military aid to Ukraine, including ASC plane

Rb 99 missile under the wing of the Gripen fighter (Photo: Swedish Ministry of Defense)

Sweden announced the allocation of a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth $1.3 billion, which, in particular, will include an advanced Airborne Surveillance and Control aircraft (ASC 890), reads the press release of the Swedish Ministry of Defense.

According to the Swedish government, the "flying radar", which is ASC 890, will give Ukraine "absolutely new capabilities of aerial radar reconnaissance and combat control against targets in the air and at sea."

In addition to the aircraft, Sweden will give Ukraine the entire supply of Pansarbandvagn 302 tracked armored personnel carriers to support the formation of new Ukrainian army brigades.

The package also includes Rb 99 missiles that can be used on both aircraft and ground-based air defense systems.

The Rb 99 medium-range air-to-air missile is a licensed version of the American AIM-120B missile (AMRAAM) with a launch range of up to 70 km, which was previously assembled in Sweden. Swedish JAS 39 Gripen multipurpose fighters are armed with these missiles.

ASC 890 aircraft

On Tuesday, the Swedish government approved the allocation of 650 million kroner ($61 million) to restore and support energy supply in Ukraine.

Swedish Minister of Defense Pål Jonson said that Ukraine has the right to conduct military operations on the territory of Russia, if they do not violate the laws of war.