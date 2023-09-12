Sweden to consider providing Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine this week

The Swedish government will instruct the country's armed forces to study the possibility of transferring Gripen aircraft to Ukraine, reported local radio Ekot.

The Swedish government wants information on how the provision of fighter jets to Ukraine will affect defense capabilities and how quickly the country can receive new Gripen aircraft as compensation.

Another question is how Ukrainian pilots and other ground personnel should be trained.

The decision is expected on Thursday.

REFERENCE. Saab JAS 39 Gripen is a Swedish multipurpose fighter of the fourth generation. Work began in 1979, and in 1988 the plane took off for the first time. The fighter was exported to the Czech Republic, Hungary, South Africa, and Thailand. Brazil also decided to purchase JAS 39. Gripens took part in the international military operation in Libya – patrolling and conducting reconnaissance. The maximum speed at high altitude is 2,130 km/h, at sea level – 1,225 km/h. The combat radius is 700 km (with a load of 2,000 kg). Gripen is armed with a 1×27 mm Mauser BK-27 gun with an ammunition load of 120 shells.

On August 19, the press secretary of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that Ukrainian pilots are currently testing Swedish Gripen aircraft, but there are still three steps to their theoretical handover.

The commander of the Air Force stated that the first priority for the Air Force is to receive American F-16 fighters, followed by Gripen, Eurofighter Typhoon, and Rafale.

On August 21, the Prime Minister of Sweden noted that his country cannot yet transfer Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine, as it needs them for its own defense.

If you notice a spelling error, select it with the mouse and press Ctrl+Enter.