Sweden to consider providing Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine this week
The Swedish government will instruct the country's armed forces to study the possibility of transferring Gripen aircraft to Ukraine, reported local radio Ekot.
The Swedish government wants information on how the provision of fighter jets to Ukraine will affect defense capabilities and how quickly the country can receive new Gripen aircraft as compensation.
Another question is how Ukrainian pilots and other ground personnel should be trained.
The decision is expected on Thursday.
On August 19, the press secretary of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that Ukrainian pilots are currently testing Swedish Gripen aircraft, but there are still three steps to their theoretical handover.
The commander of the Air Force stated that the first priority for the Air Force is to receive American F-16 fighters, followed by Gripen, Eurofighter Typhoon, and Rafale.
On August 21, the Prime Minister of Sweden noted that his country cannot yet transfer Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine, as it needs them for its own defense.
