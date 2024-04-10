Switzerland to host Global Peace Summit June 15-16

The conference will be held at the Bürgenstock resort in the canton of Nidwalden near the city of Lucerne

Switzerland will host a two-day Global Peace Summit from June 15 to 16, with Russia not participating, The Guardian reported, citing a statement by the Swiss Federal Council.

"There is currently sufficient international support for a high-level conference to launch the peace process," the statement reads.

The conference will be held June 15-16 at the Buergenstock resort in the canton of Nidwalden, near the city of Lucerne. The summit aims to create a framework conducive to lasting peace in Ukraine, as well as a "concrete roadmap for Russia's participation in the peace process."

Russia, for its part, has refused to participate in the summit because Switzerland "has relinquished its neutrality." The full list of participants has not yet been announced.

