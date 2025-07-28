Sibiga calls on ICC to issue arrest warrants for perpetrators of terrorist attack in Olenivka

On the night of July 28-29, 2022, the Russian Federation targeted the colony in Olenivka, where Ukrainian prisoners of war were held

Terrorist attack in Olenivka on July 29, 2022 (Photo: screenshot from the video))

Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiga called on the International Criminal Court (ICC) to issue arrest warrants for all those responsible for the deliberate terrorist attack against Ukrainian prisoners of war in Olenivka. The diplomat said this wrote on his page in the social network X.

"Russia deliberately killed more than 50 Ukrainian prisoners of war and wounded more than 150 others in a planned terrorist attack. These were defenders of Ukraine who laid down their arms and should have been protected by international humanitarian law," Sibiga reminded.

The Foreign Minister called on the ICC to issue arrest warrants for all those involved in the crime, both the perpetrators and those who ordered and concealed the terrorist attack, as soon as possible.

Sibiga also emphasized the importance of establishing a Special Tribunal to investigate the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine.

According to him, only by addressing the "root crime" – Russia's unprovoked war – can full accountability for the crimes committed by the aggressor state be ensured.

"The world should not forget and should not look away. Justice for Olenivka is not optional – it is a moral and legal imperative," the minister emphasized.