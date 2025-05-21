Sibiga thanks US senators for resolution on return of deported children

The document demands that before signing a peace agreement, Russia must return all children to Ukraine

Andriy Sybiga (Photo: EPA/Virginia Mayo)

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga thanked US senators for a bipartisan draft resolution condemning the deportation of Ukrainian children by Russia. He reported this in the social network.

"I am grateful to Chuck Grassley and Amy Klobuchar for introducing a bipartisan Senate resolution condemning the abduction, forcible transfer, and facilitation of illegal deportation of Ukrainian children by Russia," he said .

According to the Foreign Minister, it is important that the project emphasizes the increased risks for children (human trafficking, exploitation, child labor, sexual violence, hunger, trauma, deprivation of education, and even death as a result of Russia's invasion) and the need for a peaceful and just end to the full-scale war.

The resolution also demands that all children illegally removed from Ukraine by Russia be returned home before a peace agreement is reached.

"Thank you for standing by Ukraine and our children. Justice and responsibility must prevail," Sibiga emphasized .