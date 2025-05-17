Sikorsky: China can put Putin in his place and end the war

Radoslav Sikorsky (Photo: ERA/ERDEM SAHIN)

Poland does not believe that the talks in Turkey between Ukraine and Russia will lead to a breakthrough in the peaceful dialogue. However, China can influence Russia, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski said in an interview with Tagesspiegel.

"I don't particularly expect them to lead to a breakthrough. But you never know for sure. They are a test of Russia's intentions. If Russia does not agree to a ceasefire or makes outrageous demands, it will confirm our view that Putin is not ready for peace," he said.

Sikorsky noted that Turkey, which hosted the first Russian-Ukrainian talks since 2022, is playing a "very cunning game." It supplies military aid to Kyiv, but at the same time hosts "millions of Russian tourists."

Against this backdrop, the Polish Foreign Minister noted that he was not surprised by the choice of the country for the negotiations, but believes that there is another country that could help end the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine. And that is China.

"The country that could end the war and put Putin in his place is China. Russia is now an economic vassal of China. If China threatens a trade embargo, Russia will be forced to comply. However, things don't look that way right now," Sikorsky said.

According to him, the situation with achieving peace has reached a dead end, and Putin continues to stall for time. According to Sikorsky, the Russian dictator has serious intentions to subjugate all of Ukraine and truly believes that he can win.

And the allies must show Putin that he is wrong.

"We must continue to support Ukraine until Russia concludes that the invasion was a mistake and that it will not be able to achieve its goals at an acceptable cost... On land, Russia is making little progress and losing tens of thousands of soldiers. Ukraine has won in the Black Sea. A stalemate is in the air," the Polish Foreign Minister summed up.