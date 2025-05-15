Sikorsky called Putin's attitude to the talks in Istanbul "mockery"

Radoslav Sikorsky (Photo: X Network)

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski believes that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's refusal to come to Turkey for talks with Ukraine and his appointment of a low-level delegation are aimed at disrupting the peace process. He said this at a briefing of NATO foreign ministers in Antalya, Bloomberg reports .

According to Sikorsky, Putin is trying to "buy time."

The Polish diplomat expressed hope that US President Donald Trump would give the Russian dictator's behavior an appropriate assessment.

"We hope that the President of the United States will see this mockery for what it is and draw the right conclusions," he said.

It was previously reported that European leaders are willing to wait for a possible meeting between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian dictator Putin in Turkey before insisting that the US announce new sanctions against Moscow.