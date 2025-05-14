"Stop manipulating". Sikorsky reacts to Kellogg's statement on Polish troops in Ukraine

Radoslaw Sikorski (Photo: Leszek Szymanski/EPA)

Poland has decided that it will not send its military to Ukraine as part of a potential peacekeeping mission. This was announced by Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, reacting to the statement of the special envoy of the US President Keith Kellogg .

"Stop manipulating. The Prime Minister [ Donald Tusk ], the Defense Minister [Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysh] and I keep repeating: Poland will not send Polish troops to Ukraine," Sikorski wrote on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

The head of Polish diplomacy accompanied his publication with a video in which he explained that he had spoken with Kellogg many times on this issue.

"Note that he [Kellogg] said that this is how it should be. That is, he thinks so, but it does not mean that it will be so. General Kellogg could have over-interpreted that Poland would participate in this operation if it takes place," Sikorski said .

He emphasized that Tusk and Kosiniak-Kamysh had repeatedly said that Warsaw's participation in the operation would not involve Polish soldiers on Ukrainian soil.

Sikorski noted that Poland's participation will include air support, security of the hub, and protection of the 600-kilometer border with Russia and Belarus to ensure the safety of troops who will go to Ukraine. He reminded that he had said from the rostrum of the Sejm that there would be no Polish soldiers in Ukraine.

may 13, 2025 Kellogg said on Fox Business that the United States is discussing with allies the deployment of a foreign contingent in Ukraine. UK, France, Germany and Poland may join "stability forces" to be deployed west of Dnipro River.

Polish Defense Ministry says that Warsaw will not send its troops to Ukraine as part of a potential peacekeeping mission.