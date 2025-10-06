Radoslaw Sikorski (Photo: Leszek Szymanski/EPA)

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Radoslav Sikorsky denied the accusations of the former German Chancellor Angela Merkel that the alleged resistance of Warsaw and the Baltic states prevented direct contacts with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin before a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The statement by the head of Polish diplomacy was quoted by the media Polsat News.

In a recent interview with the Hungarian resource Partisan Merkel said that in 2021 she and French President Emmanuel Macron wanted to organize talks between the European Union and Putin, but the Baltic states and Poland allegedly opposed it.

"But not everyone supported it. First of all, the Baltic states and Poland were against it, fearing that there is no common policy towards Russia. I think we should work on such a common policy," Merkel said.

Sikorsky was asked to comment on this statement by the former German Chancellor at a briefing after a meeting with Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen.

According to him, this is "as true as what she said in her memoirs, that no one from Central Europe protested against Nord Stream."

"Look at the reaction of the German government to what I said in 2007 that we don't like agreements made over our heads, so perhaps Ms. Chancellor has forgotten how her own government reacted to our protests," Sikorsky emphasized.

Earlier, in response to Merkel's statement, the Foreign Minister reacted Estonia. He said that Russia's war against Ukraine is due to only one reason – Moscow's refusal to recognize the collapse of the USSR and its "unquenchable imperialist ambitions."

This is not the first scandalous statement Merkel has made since leaving the chancellorship. For example, in her memoirs, the politician stated that she tried to block Ukraine's accession to NATO because even then feared a possible military response from Moscow.