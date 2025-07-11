Sikorsky: Russia has decided that it is an enemy of the EU. I am glad that Trump started to believe the words of his allies

According to the Foreign Minister, based on Russia's actions and policies, Poland has every reason to fear the country

Radoslav Sikorsky (Photo: ERA)

Russia itself has decided that it is an enemy for Europe. Poland believes that it is better to be friends with neighbors, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski.

He noted that Poland did not want war and wanted to "live in harmony" with its neighbors.

"But if a neighbor attacks another neighbor who is located next to us, it has consequences. If Russia spies, sends arsonists here, threatens us, including with nuclear weapons, then Russia has decided that it is an enemy of the West," Sikorsky said .

He also noted that Russia promotes "fascist and imperial ideology" and prepares society for aggression. Therefore, Poland has every reason to fear Russia.

Sikorsky also commented on the latest statements of US President Donald Trump regarding the important statement on Russia on July 14.

"It's nice that the US president is starting to talk about what European leaders have been telling him for six months, but the real test will be whether the US will adopt a new package of sanctions," the foreign minister said .