Sikorsky told Trump that Putin was making a mockery of his peace efforts

Polish diplomat urged the US president to resume arms supplies and impose sanctions against Russia

Radosław Sikorski (Photo: OLIVIER HOSLET/ERA)

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski told US President Donald Trump that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is mocking his peace initiatives. He wrote about this on X.

The Polish diplomat appealed to Trump after the massive Russian strike, which, among other things, damaged the consular department of the Polish embassy in Kyiv.

"The massive Russian attack last night caused fires and significant damage, including to the Polish consulate in Kyiv. President Trump, Putin is mocking your peace efforts," he wrote.

He urged the US President to "resume the supply of anti-aircraft ammunition to Ukraine and impose tough new sanctions against the aggressor."

As Sikorsky noted , no diplomats were injured as a result of the attack, but the building was damaged.