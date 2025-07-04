Sikorsky told Trump that Putin was making a mockery of his peace efforts
Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski told US President Donald Trump that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is mocking his peace initiatives. He wrote about this on X.
The Polish diplomat appealed to Trump after the massive Russian strike, which, among other things, damaged the consular department of the Polish embassy in Kyiv.
"The massive Russian attack last night caused fires and significant damage, including to the Polish consulate in Kyiv. President Trump, Putin is mocking your peace efforts," he wrote.
He urged the US President to "resume the supply of anti-aircraft ammunition to Ukraine and impose tough new sanctions against the aggressor."
As Sikorsky noted , no diplomats were injured as a result of the attack, but the building was damaged.
- On the night of July 4, the aggressor country attacked Ukraine with 550 drones and missiles. This attack set a record for the number of "Shaheds" used , with Russia launching 330 of them.
- Foreign Minister Sybega emphasized that Putin deliberately struck after his conversation with Trump.
- Following the July 4 attack, House Representative Don Bacon, a Republican, stated that Putin was making a mockery of Trump and the United States .