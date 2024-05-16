Ukraine's forces stop active Russian advance in Kharkiv Oblast – regional official

At the same time, the enemy is trying to advance towards Lyptsi and still hopes to take Vovchansk

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have halted the active advance of Russian occupiers in the Kharkiv Oblast, although the front line has not yet been stabilized, reported Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Regional Military Administration (Kharkiv OVA), during a TV marathon.

He stated that the enemy is trying to achieve success by advancing towards Lyptsi and still hopes to capture Vovchansk. Currently, urban combat is ongoing in the city.

Syniehubov reported that in some areas, Ukrainian forces have managed to regain more advantageous positions and are inflicting significant damage on enemy personnel, military equipment, and weapons.

The head of the Kharkiv OVA added that Russia is forced to bring in reserves to maintain its offensive potential in the region. Meanwhile, Ukraine's task is to stabilize the front line.

