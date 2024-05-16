Fighters from the Khartia and Rubizh brigades repelled a Russian attack near the village of Lyptsi in the Kharkiv Oblast, eliminating at least eight occupiers according to the military, with the corresponding video published by the press service of the 13th Khartia Brigade of the National Guard.

The military reported that drone operators from the Khartia Brigade spotted a dozen enemies advancing toward Lyptsi. They then opened fire on the enemy with small arms, artillery, and strike drones.

Map: Deepstate

On May 16, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that Russian forces were taking civilians hostage in the northern part of Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast, where active fighting is taking place. There were also reports of the first executions of civilians by the invaders.

