SIPRI: Nuclear powers are actively modernizing their arsenals and increasing the number of warheads

China is expanding its nuclear arsenal faster than any other country, according to a report.

Almost all nine nuclear-armed states – the United States, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, China, India, Pakistan, North Korea and Israel – continued to modernize their existing weapons by adding newer versions in 2024, according to a report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

Of the total number of warheads in the world, which was approximately 12,241 warheads as of January 2025, about 9,614 were in military stockpiles for potential use.

An estimated 3,912 of these warheads were deployed on missiles and aircraft, with the remainder in centralized storage. About 2,100 deployed warheads were on high alert on ballistic missiles.

"The era of reducing the number of nuclear weapons in the world, which has lasted since the end of the Cold War, is coming to an end. Instead, we see a clear trend towards the growth of nuclear arsenals, the escalation of nuclear rhetoric and the rejection of arms control agreements," said Hans Christensen, Senior Researcher of the SIPRI Weapons of Mass Destruction Programme.

The fastest growing nuclear arsenal in 2024, according to SIPRI estimates, was China's, which had at least 600 nuclear warheads by the end of the year, or about 100 new ones more than in 2023.

By January 2025, China had completed or was close to completing nearly 350 new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) sites in three large desert areas in the north of the country and three mountainous areas in the east.

"Depending on how it chooses to structure its armed forces, China could have at least as many ICBMs as the United States or Russia by the end of the decade. However, even if China reaches its maximum projected number of 1,500 warheads by 2035, this would still be only about one-third of the nuclear arsenals of the United States and Russia," the report says.

According to SIPRI analysts, Russia continues to lead the world in terms of the number of nuclear warheads, with 5,459 units, followed by the United States with 5,177 warheads. These two countries possess almost 90% of the world's nuclear arsenal.

North Korea had about 50 nuclear warheads as of January, the same number as last year, and enough nuclear material to produce up to 40 more.

The report also states that Israel has 90 nuclear warheads, although it does not officially acknowledge their possession. Israel is also likely to be upgrading its plutonium production reactor at Dimona, analysts suggest.

According to SIPRI, renewed discussions in East Asia, Europe and the Middle East about nuclear status and strategy indicate that more states may begin developing their own nuclear weapons.