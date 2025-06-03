Bloomberg: Britain wants to strengthen nuclear defense due to Russia and US uncertainty

London is currently the only country that integrates its nuclear arsenal into NATO strategy.

Illustrative photo (Photo: Depositphotos)

Britain wants to strengthen its role in NATO's nuclear deterrent amid threats from Russia and uncertainty from the United States, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the government's plans.

Britain is exploring the possibility of deploying nuclear weapons on fighter jets as part of expanding its contribution to the alliance's nuclear capabilities.

This comes alongside the modernization of the Trident system, a £15 billion (approximately $19.1 billion) investment in nuclear warhead production, and the construction of up to 12 new nuclear submarines under the AUKUS defense partnership with the United States and Australia .

Reference The Trident system is the backbone of Britain's nuclear capability. It consists of four submarines equipped with ballistic missiles. One of them is on patrol in the world's oceans 24/7 – in complete stealth mode. The Trident system is the backbone of Britain's nuclear capability. It consists of four submarines equipped with ballistic missiles. One of them is on patrol in the world's oceans 24/7 – in complete stealth mode.

William Alberk, a senior fellow at the Pacific Forum in Berlin, noted that Britain's increased nuclear deterrence is aimed at compensating for potential US "detachment."

According to him, "fears about Washington's weakening commitments have become a signal for Europe to act more independently."

On June 2, the UK government published a Strategic Defense Review, which recommended starting negotiations with the US on redistributing the burden of nuclear deterrence within NATO.

The document also outlines the reform of the British armed forces to bring them to a state of full combat readiness.

Journalists note that the United Kingdom and France remain the only nuclear powers in NATO among European countries. However, London is currently the only country that directly integrates its nuclear arsenal into the alliance's strategy.