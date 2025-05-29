Britain to create cyber command after 'hard-learned lessons of Putin's war'
Cybersecurity (Photo: Unsplash)

The United Kingdom will create a new Cyber and Electromagnetic Command to protect military networks from tens of thousands of cyberattacks, the Ministry of Defense is expected to announce in its strategic review next week, Bloomberg reports.

The new command will also jam enemy signals that control drones and missiles, and intercept military communications.

Read also
Europe has two to four years before a Russian attack, it's no longer just "possible" – Ukrainian intelligence

"The hard-won lessons of Putin's illegal war in Ukraine leave us under no illusion that future conflicts will be won by forces that are better connected, better equipped and more innovative than their adversaries," said UK Defence Secretary John Healy, commenting on the country's new security and defence strategy.

The new funding is part of the government's commitment to increase defense spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2027. It is the first announcement as part of a long-awaited defense policy review.

Journalists, citing the Ministry of Defense, note that the new strategy should "end the devastation" of the British Armed Forces and will focus on innovation in the military industry over the next decade.

The $1.4 billion investment will also go towards creating a "Digital Targeting Network" by 2027.

It is intended to bring together British weapons systems to speed up decisions on targeting enemy threats. The idea is that a threat could be detected by a sensor on a ship or in space, and destroyed by a fighter jet or drone thanks to improved information sharing between units.

However, as journalists note, Britain may face pressure to further increase defense spending due to the discussion of a new NATO target at the summit in June.

It considers a benchmark of 5% of GDP, of which 3.5% is for "hard" defense and 1.5% is for military technology, including cybersecurity and border protection.

Read also
General Brieger: Russia is the biggest threat to Europe today