Britain and Germany to develop precision weapons with a range of over 2,000 km

The project aims to strengthen Europe's defense capabilities amid Russia's war against Ukraine

British military (Photo: flickr.com)

Britain and Germany will jointly develop a new "deep precision strike" weapon, the British government said, Reuters reports.

The new strike weapon will have a firing range of over 2,000 km.

The project builds on last year's commitment to developing new weapons, when the two countries signed a bilateral defense package and stressed the need for Europe to be able to defend itself against any escalation of the war in Ukraine.

British Defense Secretary John Healy and his German counterpart Boris Pistorius will announce a new long-range weapons project at a meeting in Berlin.

"In a more dangerous world, NATO and European allies stand united. This partnership is helping us make defence an engine of growth – creating jobs, improving skills and attracting investment across the UK and Germany," said Healy.

Additional details regarding the project's timeline or budget are currently unknown.

The ministers will also discuss joint procurement of torpedoes for maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft, and announce an agreement for Germany to purchase British-made military bridges.

On December 11, 2024, Britain first used a high-energy laser weapon from an armored personnel carrier and successfully destroyed a drone.

On May 14, 2025, it became known that Britain had developed underwater drones with an AI-based Lura surveillance system that would allow it to identify Russian submarines.