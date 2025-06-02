John Healy (Photo: Filip Singer/EPA)

The Strategic Defense Review plans will make the British army "10 times more deadly". This was announced by British Defense Minister John Healey during a speech in the House of Commons, reports The Guardian.

According to him, the world has become much more dangerous.

"Readiness means stronger deterrence. We need a stronger deterrent to avoid the enormous human and economic costs of war, and we prevent wars by becoming strong enough to fight and win them," Gilli emphasized.

He noted that the British government will create a "new hybrid fleet" by building new attack submarines, advanced warships, and new autonomous vessels. Will build a new generation of Royal Air Force that will include F-35s and modernized Typhoons.

The head of the department emphasized that the Ministry of Defense will make the army "10 times more deadly by combining future technologies of drones, autonomy and artificial intelligence with the heavy metal of tanks and artillery".

On May 31, 2025, it was reported that the UK had prepared a 130-page review of the Russian threat.

On June 2, Starmer said that the UK was moving to "warfighting readiness".