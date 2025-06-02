Britain goes into combat readiness mode – Starmer

According to the British Prime Minister, the world must be preserved, if necessary, by force

Keir Starmer (Photo: EPA-/ANDY RAIN/POOL)

The United Kingdom is moving to a "warfighting readiness" mode. This was announced by Prime Minister Keir Starmer while outlining the details of the government's Strategic Defense Review, Sky News and New York Times.

According to him, when faced with a direct threat from other armies, the most effective deterrent is readiness to "secure peace through strength.".

During his speech, he said he would put an end to the "devastation of the country's armed forces" and intends to create an army that is "more integrated, more trained and more deadly than ever." There are also plans to create a "strategic reserve.".

In addition, the Strategy states that at least six munitions factories will be built in Britain, new long-range weapons will be created, and investments will be made in the UK's air and missile defense.

In addition to this, Starmer said that 12 new attack submarines will be built. He promised that a new submarine would be built every 18 months .

Also, the British Prime Minister confirmed that 15 billion pounds will be invested in the UK's nuclear deterrent "for decades to come" to create thousands of jobs.

"When we are threatened by nations with powerful armies, the best deterrent is to demonstrate our readiness to keep the peace, if necessary by force... The time has come to change the way we defend ourselves and renew our nation," Starmer said .