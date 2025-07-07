Six new reports for military personnel have appeared in Armia+.
Six new reports have been added to the state application for military personnel "Army+". This was reported by the Ministry of Defense.
From now on, the military can quickly submit a report regarding:
← discharge from service after captivity;
← distance learning while in service;
← appointment to acting position (temporary performance of duties);
← start of temporary performance of duties;
← extension of service for unfit personnel;
← changes to personal data.
All reports have a clear structure and explanation. They can be completed and submitted in a few minutes.
"The application already offers 42 types of reports, which have been submitted over 600,000 times. We hear the military's request – less bureaucracy, more services in a convenient digital format. We continue to work – for the development of the army and our victory," said the Minister of Defense of Ukraine , Rustem Umerov .
- In May 2025, the Ministry of Defense reported that in six months , 100,000 requests for a change of duty station were submitted through the Arkhiv+ system, and one-third of them were approved .
- On July 1, "Army+" launched a new survey on electronic reports and experience working with them . It will last two weeks.