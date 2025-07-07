Six new reports for military personnel have appeared in Armia+.

The new reports concern discharge from service after captivity, distance learning, changes to personal data, and more.

Armed Forces of Ukraine (Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine)

Six new reports have been added to the state application for military personnel "Army+". This was reported by the Ministry of Defense.

From now on, the military can quickly submit a report regarding:

← discharge from service after captivity;

← distance learning while in service;

← appointment to acting position (temporary performance of duties);

← start of temporary performance of duties;

← extension of service for unfit personnel;

← changes to personal data.

All reports have a clear structure and explanation. They can be completed and submitted in a few minutes.

"The application already offers 42 types of reports, which have been submitted over 600,000 times. We hear the military's request – less bureaucracy, more services in a convenient digital format. We continue to work – for the development of the army and our victory," said the Minister of Defense of Ukraine , Rustem Umerov .