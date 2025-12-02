Skiers from Russia and Belarus will be able to compete at the 2026 Olympics under a neutral flag

Athletes from Russia and Belarus appealed against the decision not to be admitted to the Olympics, the appeal was considered in an expedited manner

Ski competition (Illustrative photo: ERA / Kimmo Brant)

Russian and Belarusian skiers will be able to participate in the 2026 Winter Olympics under neutral status. Thus, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne partially satisfied appeals of athletes who challenged the decision of the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) of October 21.

It is noted that on October 21, 2025, the FIS Council made a decision on the non-admission of Russian and Belarusian athletes to the qualifying races for the 2026 Olympics and Paralympics. Two appeals were filed against the decision on the grounds of violation of the FIS charter and the principles of political neutrality and non-discrimination.

The first appeal came from the Russian Ski Association, 12 athletes and Paralympians, and the Russian Paralympic Committee. The second was filed by the Belarusian Ski Union and five Belarusian athletes. Both cases were considered on an expedited basis.

The court ruled that the FIS charter protects athletes from discrimination and requires the organization to be politically neutral. Therefore, Russian and Belarusian athletes should be allowed to participate in international competitions.

A request to allow Russian Paralympians to participate in FIS events on the same terms as other Paralympians was also granted. At the same time, the demands for the participation of other athletes, staff and officials from Russia were rejected.

REFERENCE The 2026 Winter Olympics will be held in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo from February 6 to 22, 2026. The Paralympic Games will take place from March 6 to 15, 2026.