Sky News: US halts exchange of all intelligence with Ukraine

Earlier, a media source stated that the US had suspended intelligence sharing with Ukraine but not completely

Drone of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (Photo: Telegram channel "Birds of the Magyar")

The United States has stopped sharing intelligence with Ukraine that could facilitate long-range strikes deep into Russia, Sky News reported, citing an unnamed source in Ukraine familiar with the matter. The source later stated that "a few hours ago," the exchange of all intelligence was halted.

The source claims that intelligence sharing between the US and Ukraine has not been completely suspended.

He described the move as "selective," explaining that the US will still provide intelligence to Ukraine. However, it will be limited to information that can be used to target Russian forces in occupied territories.

When asked whether the US had indeed stopped sharing intelligence, the source replied, "Unfortunately, yes, but not entirely. Selectively. It concerns the ability to strike within Russia."

The report states that this decision marks another setback for Kyiv after US President Donald Trump decided to suspend all military aid to Ukraine following a dispute with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House.

LIGA.net reached out to the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine for comment, but no response had been received at the time of publication.

Updated at 17:55 Kyiv time: An unnamed source in Ukraine said that the US has stopped sharing all intelligence.

"A few hours ago, the exchange of all information was halted," the source said.