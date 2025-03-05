Trump holding firm on Ukraine aid halt, NYT and WSJ report

The US president may lift the ban if he decides that Zelenskyy supports negotiations with Russia

US President Donald Trump (Photo: Michael Reynolds/EPA)

President Donald Trump has maintained his ban on weapons and other major aid to Ukraine, though he could reverse it if he decides Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy supports negotiations with Russia, The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal reported.

The New York Times noted that Trump has not budged on supplying Ukraine with weapons or significant help, even after citing Zelenskyy’s X post expressing a desire for peace during his Congress speech.

U.S. officials told The Wall Street Journal that even signing a minerals deal might not sway Trump to resume aid to Ukraine.

The rift between Zelenskyy, Trump, and Vice President J.D. Vance flared during a February 28 Oval Office meeting.

That clash derailed the signing of a U.S.-Ukraine minerals agreement.

Following the spat, Trump suspended all U.S. military aid to Ukraine.

Poland responded by saying the U.S. made the move without consulting allies.