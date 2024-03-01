Armenian media claims Zelenskyy's visit to Caucasus canceled, his office denies ever planning it

The President's Office told LIGA.net that they had never informed about Zelenskyy's visit to Azerbaijan and Armenia in the first place

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: LIGA.net/Valentyna Polishchuk)

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, allegedly postponed a working visit to Azerbaijan and Armenia due to the decision of the Baku authorities, Radar Armenia reported earlier. In a comment to LIGA.net the press secretary of the president, Sergii Nykyforov, noted that Ukraine never announced this visit.

Armenian mass media claimed that Zelenskyy's visit was allegedly canceled by the Baku authorities, but the exact reason was not given.

"According to Radar Armenia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, contrary to previous rumors, will not come to the region either to Armenia or Azerbaijan due to the cancellation of his visit to Baku," the outlet wrote.

Nykyforov noted that Ukraine has never reported such a visit, so the Office of the President cannot comment on its cancellation.

On Tuesday, the Ukrainian president arrived on a working visit to Saudi Arabia, where he was supposed to discuss, in particular, the peace formula and the return of captured and abducted Ukrainians.

In the early hours of Wednesday, Zelenskyy arrived on a visit to the Albanian capital of Tirana.