Pay if you can, it's okay if you can't: Trump suggests lending aid to Ukraine

The U.S. presidential candidate expressed this view as Congress delays the approval of aid to Ukraine

Donald Trump (Photo: ERA/Ken Cedeno)

During his campaign in South Carolina, Donald Trump proposed lending money to Ukraine for military needs while further support approval for the Armed Forces of Ukraine is delayed in Congress, Bloomberg reports.

"They want to give them $60 billion more. Do it this way. Loan them the money. If they can it, they pay us back. If they can't make it, they don't have to pay us back," Trump stated.

The candidate for the American leadership position likened this to how he supports athletes who had potential but didn't have the funds at the start of their careers.

"Why should you just hand it over to them? Do it as the form of a loan <...> I do that with athletes. You know like a professional golfer who I think is very good. They don’t have any money, but they have a lot of talent," Trump said.

Previously, Bloomberg, citing sources close to Trump, reported that the politician is considering the possibility of forcing Ukraine into negotiations with Russia if he wins the 2024 election.

Read also: Zelenskyy off to EU to talk with European leaders, speak at Munich Security Conference